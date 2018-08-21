हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Mandsaur

Two sentenced to death for raping 8-year-old girl in Madhya Pradesh's Mandsaur

The victim was abducted from outside her school and raped by the duo. They also tried to kill her by slitting her throat.

MANDSAUR: Two convicts have been sentenced to death for raping an eight-year-old girl in Mandsaur in Madhya Pradesh city on June 26. The verdict was pronounced on Tuesday by a local court.

In a 35-page-chargesheet, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the case had named Irfan alias Bhaiyu (20) and Asif (24) as the two accused in the horrendous rape case. It had details of 100 documents and statements of 92 witnesses, including doctors.

At least 50 different objects, including a knife were used by the convicts to slit the throat of the victim in an attempt to kill her after abducting and raping her. The convicts had been charge-sheeted under IPC sections 376 (d) (gangrape), 366 (kidnapping, abducting or inducing woman to compel her marriage), 363 (kidnapping) and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

