Vyapam scam

A Central Bureau of Investigation Court in Indore has sent Manoj, an accused in the Vyapam scam case, to five years in jail. 

Vyapam scam: CBI Court sentences accused Manoj to 5 years in jail

INDORE: A Central Bureau of Investigation Court in Indore has sent Manoj, an accused in the Vyapam scam case, to five years in jail. 

Earlier in October this year too, the special CBI court had sent two accused in the Vyapam recruitment scam,Ashish Alia and Jai Singh Handa, to imprisonment for five years. The court had also imposed a penalty of rupees five thousand on each of them. 

The Vyapam scam was unearthed in July 2013 when 20 impersonators appearing for the medical entrance examination in Indore were arrested. Vyapam, the Hindi acronym for Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB), conducts entrance examinations for various professional courses and government job recruitment tests.

Several politicians and bureaucrats were believed to be have played a role in the racket. The case was taken over by the CBI three years ago. Both CBI and the Enforcement Directorate have filed multiple charge sheets in the case till now.

The scam was also one of the key points in the manifesto of the Congress against the previous Bharatiya Janata Party-led government. Asked about the issues that needed to be addressed on priority if Congress wins, senior party leader Jyotiraditya Scindia had said the they will order a "fast-track" probe into the alleged Vyapam scam and bring to book the guilty once it comes to power in Madhya Pradesh.

