Vyapam scam: SC cancels admission of over 500 MBBS students enrolled during 2008-2012

New Delhi/Bhopal: The Supreme Court on Monday cancelled the admission of over 500 students, who enrolled in five-year MBBS course in Madhya Pradesh during 2008-2012.

The apex court bench, headed by Chief Justice of India JS Khera, dismissed all the petitions filed by students.

Pragati, who was representing the students, told news agency ANI, "It's a big setback for the students."

The Supreme Court had on July 09, 2015, handed over the Vyapam cases to the CBI. At least 48 people linked to the Vyapam scam have died, some mysteriously.

The central agency took over the case, earlier registered at Garha police station in Jabalpur, and filed a First Information Report (FIR) on August 18, 2015, against 60 accused persons.

A CBI official had said that the accused were alleged to have entered into a criminal conspiracy with one another for cheating, forgery and impersonation in the Pre Medical Tests (PMT) of 2008, 2009 and 2011 conducted by Vyavsayik Pariksha Mandal (Vyapam) or the Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB).