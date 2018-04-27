1.5-cm-long steel spring gets stuck in 7-year-old's lungs in Mumbai

MUMBAI: A seven-year-old kid in Bhivandi near Mumbai is in a serious condition after he swallowed a spring in a toy gun. The child while playing with his toy gun put the spring in his mouth which he mistakenly swallowed. The spring got stuck in his lungs through his windpipe.

Soon after, the child started coughing uncontrollably and was taken to a nearby hospital. On inspection, doctors found that a 1.5 cm long steel spring was stuck in his lungs. When doctors in Bhivandi showed their inability to treat the7-year-old, he was taken to a private hospital in Thane.

The doctors in Thane confirmed the spring in his lungs. Since the child is too young to operate upon, the doctors did bioscopy on him to remove the 1.5 cm long unwanted object.

The spring was successfully removed but the child is still in the hospital. However, doctors are saying that his health is improving.