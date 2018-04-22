14 Naxals killed in encounter with police in Gadchiroli district

GADCHIROLI: Fourteen Naxals have been killed in an encounter with police in Etapalli's Boriya forest area in Gadchiroli district on Sunday. The encounter took place between Naxals and security forces on Sunday at around 11 am.

As per police, there was a base camp of Naxals in the area. Security forces had been conducting combing operations in the area for the last three days. They had a tip-off that Naxals from other areas will also be gathering in the area. The encounter went on for over 2 hours in which two district-level "commanders" of the proscribed outfit were also killed. The two have been identified as Sainath and Sainyu.

A team of C-60 commandos, a specialised combat unit of the Gadchiroli police, carried out the operation. "Fourteen Naxals were killed in the encounter. Combing operations are still on," Sharad Shelar, Inspector General of Police, said.

Director General of Police Satish Mathur congratulated the C-60 team which participated in the encounter. "This is a major operation against Naxals in recent times," Mathur said.

