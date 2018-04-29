9-year-old Mumbai boy Ayaan Kapadia creates record, becomes 'youngest author in India’

Mumbai: In an outstanding feat, a nine-year-old boy from Mumbai's Majhgaon area has officially been declared the ‘Youngest Author in India’ by the Indian Achiever Book of Records.

Ayaan Kapadia is class 4 student of JBCN International School and has also been awarded the title of ‘A Book Written By A Child in Shortest Period’. He is said to have written a fictional book on a magician in three days.

Ayaan told Zee News that his mother motivated him to write as she realised that there was an author hidden inside him. His parents are very proud of him and when his father Mufazzal got to know of the award bestowed on his son, he eyes welled up with tears of joy.

On the other hand, as per Ayaan's grandfather, he was an intelligent boy since childhood and had interest in both in studies and sports.

Ayaan's parents had wanted to gift him his story in the form of a book and say that they had not got it published to sell it or earn money.

Meanwhile, Ayaan wants to dedicate his next book to poor and orphaned children.