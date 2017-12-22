Adarsh housing scam: Relief for Ashok Chavan, Bombay HC sets aside sanction to prosecute him

MUMBAI: Bombay High Court sets aside sanction granted by Maharashtra Governor to prosecute former Maharashtra Chief Minister Ashok Chavan in the Adarsh housing scam case. The High Court said that that the CBI failed to present any fresh evidence against Chavan while seeking sanction to prosecute him.

Reacting to the decision, Chavan said: "Truth has prevailed. It was a politically motivated, completely uncalled for order from the governor's office."

Maharashtra Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao had in February 2016 granted the sanction to prosecute the Congress leader under various sections of the IPC related to criminal conspiracy and cheating, besides provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Chavan had challenged Rao's order in the high court, calling it "arbitrary, illegal and unjust" and passed with "malafide intentions".

Chavan had to step down from the post of chief minister on charges of corruption in the Adarsh scam.

The CBI has accused Chavan of approving additional floor space index (FSI) for the Adarsh society in posh south Mumbai, and accepting two flats for his relatives in return when he was the chief minister. He is also accused of illegally approving the allotment of 40 per cent of flats to civilians even when the society was originally meant for defence personnel.