After snapping alliance with BJP, Shiv Sena to join hands with MNS?

New Delhi: A day after Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray announced breaking of the 25-year-old alliance for the upcoming civic elections in Maharashtra, reports on Friday suggested that the development has paved the way for his party's alliance with Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS).

Sources on high ranks of both parties have confirmed to news agency ANI that talks between the two Marathi-dominated parties are on and are at a very initial stage.

Sources further say that the seat-sharing alliance can be worked out roughly on the formula of 177:50.

It is also speculated that if the alliance is formed at all, it will be for municipal polls outside Mumbai, including Nasik, Pune, and Thane among others, and for local body elections for 25 zila panchayats.

The final decision is expected to be announced in a day or two.

The development comes a day after the Shiv Sena objected to using their supremo Bal Thackeray`s photo by an MNS corporator during his campaign.

The corporator from Dadar used images of late Bal Thackeray in order to woo the area`s traditional Marathi vote bank.

Both the parties met last year too to discuss possibilities of a tie-up for the civic polls, but things could not be materialised.

Launching a fierce attack on old ally BJP, Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday announced breaking of their 25-year-old alliance for the upcoming civic elections in Maharashtra.

"We shall not go around with a begging bowl. We have wasted 25 years in this alliance. But no more. Shiv Sena will contest all the civic body elections independently and will not have an alliance with them (BJP) henceforth," thundered Thackeray at a party workers' rally in suburban Goregaon in the evening.

The BMC polls will be held on February 21 and the results will be announced on February 23.

(With Agency inputs)