Another Maratha community member's suicide reported

As Maratha organisations are agitating for reservation in jobs and education for the community, at least six cases of suicide by young Maratha men were reported in the last two weeks.

Another Maratha community member&#039;s suicide reported

Mumbai: A 21-year-old unemployed man, belonging to the Maratha community, allegedly committed suicide by hanging in Aurangabad city of Maharashtra on Thursday, the police said.

Umesh Atmaram Indait hanged himself at his house in Choudhary Colony in Chikalthana area on Thursday afternoon, a senior police official said.

As Maratha organisations are agitating for reservation in jobs and education for the community, at least six cases of suicide by young Maratha men were reported in the last two weeks.

In all these cases, the victims purportedly mentioned that they were ending life for the cause of the quota, or because they were frustrated because of lack of job and education opportunities, the police said. The purported suicide note by Indait said he was jobless.

"I did not fulfil the dreams of my parents. I am still jobless even though after completing my B.Sc because I belong to the Maratha community," it said.

After a photograph of the suicide note found its way on social media platforms, hundreds of protesters gathered on Jalna Road in the city. Some of them tried to block the road and there was stone-pelting, the police officer said. 

