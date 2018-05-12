Aurangabad clashes: 2 dead, over 100 shops and vehicles gutted; Section 144 imposed

Aurangabad: Two people died in clashes that ensued between two groups in Maharashtra's Aurangabad city on Saturday. More than hundred shops and several vehicles were burnt across the city as violet mob took to streets.

City resident Abdul Qadri died from a gunshot wound during police firing. The second deceased, Jaganlal Bansile, was inside one of the shops that were set ablaze by the angry mob.

Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) was imposed across the city as law enforcement agencies struggled to maintain peace. Internet services were also suspended.

The situation turned violent following clashes between two groups over water in Maharashtra's Aurangabad city on Friday night.

Clashes ensued between two groups allegedly after illegal water connection to a 'religious place' was disconnected. Several parts city witnessed youths from two groups taking to streets and attacking each other with some pelting stones.

“The situation unfolded after two people entered into a fight in a hotel on Friday evening between 6 to 7 pm,” said the Police Commissioner. “They later called their supporters and a huge crowd assembled. Following this, a rumour circulated that members of two communities were involved in a fight,” he said explaining the situation.

“The police reached the scene on time, but could not control the mob, and the clashes later gained momentum,” he said.

Investigations are currently going on, he said, adding, “The main reason behind the fight is still unclear.”

Grainy footage of showed mob attack on the streets, setting properties on fire. Yet, another wee hours footage showed police firing rounds and teargas shells.

The violence has left at least 10 policemen injured.

Several people took to social media to report on the clashes.