Aurangabad violence: Three FIRs filed, several detained over clashes which left 2 dead

AURANGABAD: A day after two persons died in communal clashes that broke out in multiple areas in Aurangabad, police said the situation has been brought under control. Three FIRs have been registered and a few people have been detained. "There have two been deaths, one due to a plastic bullet and another death because of falling off a slab. Few police officers and constables got injured during the clashes," Acting Commissioner and Special IG of Aurangabad Milind Bharambe said.

Over 40 people were injured in clashes, including police personnel. Aurangabad Acting Commissioner and Special IG Milind Bharambe He also added that necessary measures have been taken to control the situation. "Seven companies of State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) and one company of riot control police have currently been deployed there," Bharambe said. The district administration has clamped prohibitory orders under section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure banning assembly of people and suspended Internet services.

The clashes started in Moti Karanja area on Friday night and spread to Gandhi Nagar, Raja Bazaar, Shah Ganj and Sarafa areas, forcing police to fire in the air and lob teargas shells. Among those injured were seven women and a dozen policemen, including an assistant commissioner of police. Protestors set fire to around 100 shops and 80 vehicles.

Tension was brewing in Moti Karanja area over the last few days as the municipal corporation was carrying out a drive against illegal water connections. It got a communal colour reportedly when an illegal water connection at a place of worship in the area was removed. Several parts city witnessed youths from two groups taking to streets and attacking each other with some pelting stones.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said the situation in Aurangabad was under control, and stringent action would be taken against those responsible for the violence. The violence was the fall-out of a minor incident, he said.