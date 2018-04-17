Away from internet and smartphones, this Nashik youth loves to write couplets, 'abhangas' and bhajans

Nashik: At a time when the today's youth appears to be extremely obsessed with smartphones and hi-tech gadgets, there is a young boy in Maharashtra's Nashik district who is poles apart from the boys of his generation.

Hailing from an ordinary but a highly religious family, Charudutt Thorat is passionate about writing couplets and bhajans.

Away from the world of internet and smartphones, Thorat appears to be lost in himself. His love for writing couplets, devotional poetries and bhajans (devotional songs) is so intense that there is not a single corner left in his home where he has not scribbled something.

It may sound bizarre for those who are not aware, but a visit to the Thorat house in Nasik is enough to tell that Charudutt is different.

On almost everything and at every place in his house - from the drawing to the courtyard, from the bedroom to kitchen, from the storeroom to wash basins - Charudutt has written couplets and bhajans.

His parents were initially worried when he first began to scribble couplets and bhajans on walls, floor and ceilings, but they soon realised that their son is not like today's youths who love to roam around with ear-phones plugged into their ears.

His mother recalls how since his childhood, Charudutt used to read the teachings of famous 13th century Marathi saint, poet, philosopher and yogi of the Nath tradition Saint Gyaneshar and 17th-century poet-saint of the Bhakti movement in Maharashtra Saint Tukaram, who is known for his 'Abhanga' devotional poetry.

Due to his strange love for devotional poetries and bhajans, this 16-year-old Nashik boy has become popular as the 'miracle boy' in the local circles.