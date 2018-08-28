Bhima Koregaon violence: Raids conducted across 5 states, several activists detained

New Delhi: Several prominent activists -- P Varavara Rao, Gautam Navlakha, Sudha Bhardwaj and her daughter Anu Bhardwaj, Arun Ferreira, Vernon Gonsalves were detained by the police on Tuesday for their suspected Maoist links. The arrest took place after police conducted multiple raids across five states in Maharashtra, Goa, Telangana, Delhi and Jharkhand as part of the probe into the violence at Maharashtra's Koregaon Bhima village following an event held in Pune last year.

According to several media reports, the raids began early on Tuesday.

Varavara Rao was arrested from Pune. Raids were conducted at his residences in Hyderabad and Telangana. Varavara's name had cropped up in a letter seized by the police during searches at the premises of one of the five people arrested in June in connection with the Elgar Parishad event on December 31 last year to commemorate 200 years of the Koregaon Bhima battle in 1818.

Gautam Navlakha was arrested from Delhi and was produced before Saket court. He was produced before the Saket police following which the police got his transit remand till August 30. However, shortly after the transit orders, a plea was filed in the Delhi High Court following which the court stayed his transit remand to Pune. As per the court's direction, Navlakha would be put under the house arrest until the case is heard by Wednesday.

Renowned Human Rights activist and lawyer Sudha Bhardawaj was picked up from Faridabad and produced before a local court by a team of Maharashtra police. Her daughter Anu Bhardwaj was also taken into custody from her Badrapur residence in Delhi.

Arun Ferreira was arrested from Pune. Activist Vernon Gonsalves was arrested from Mumbai and Stan Swamy from Ranchi in Jharkhand.

Civil rights activist Anand Teltumbde's residence in Goa was also raided by the police, however, the cops were unable to trace him. All the accused, including Navalakha, who have been remanded by the court will be taken to Pune.

In June, five people were arrested for having close Maoist links after they allegedly made provocative speeches at the event, triggering violence at Koregaon Bhima village in Pune, according to an FIR registered at the Vishrambaug Police Station after the event.

Dalit activist Sudhir Dhawale was arrested from his home in Mumbai, while lawyer Surendra Gadling, activist Mahesh Raut and Shoma Sen were picked up from Nagpur and Rona Wilson was arrested from his flat in Munirka in Delhi in simultaneous raids in June. Police said probes were being conducted at homes of the five arrested and those who were directly or indirectly connected with them.

