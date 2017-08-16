close
Man, who stole tomatoes worth Rs 57,000, arrested in Mumbai

Approximately 300 kilograms of tomatoes were stolen from a vegetable market in Mumbai's Dahisar on July 18. 

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, August 16, 2017 - 22:26
Represntational image

Mumbai: In a bizarre incident, the Mumbai Police on Wednesday arrested a person on charges of allegedly stealing tomatoes worth Rs 57,000.

According to an ANI report, the accused has been sent to police custody till August 18 by a local court.

Radheshyam Gupta (54) allegedly stole 900 kg of the vegetable from a shop on the night of July 18, transporting away the loot in a tempo, police said.

Police examined CCTV footage of the area, questioned several vegetables suppliers and zeroed in on Gupta, who was arrested from his house in Kurla yesterday evening.

While Gupta is a habitual offender, some other people too could be involved in the theft, said a police officer.

Gupta was booked under section 379 (theft) of IPC, and a court today remanded him in police custody till August 18. Prices of tomato had soared last month, touching Rs 100 per kg in some parts of the country.

