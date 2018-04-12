BJP wins 49 out of 115 seats in six municipal councils in Maharashtra

Mumbai: The ruling BJP won the highest number of seats -- 49 out of 115 -- in elections to six municipal councils in Maharashtra. The results were declared by the State Election Commission on Thursday.

The BJP is in the position to gain the control of municipal councils at Devrukh and Ajra, and in Jamner council it has made a clean sweep by winning all 24 seats.

State minister Girish Mahajan's wife Sadhana won the election for chairperson of the Jamner municipal council. The local body will have no opposition member.

Elections were held in Guhagar, Devrukh, Kankavli, Ajra, Jamner and Vaijapur municipal councils.

In Devrukh, the BJP won seven out of 17 seats. It also captured the chairperson's post.

The saffron party had joined hands with Tararani Aghadi Paksh in Ajra municipal council elections, and won nine seats. It also won election to chairperson's post.

NCP won two seats, Congress two, and independent candidates won two seats. The Shiv Sena got one seat.

In Vaijapur, Shiv Sena won 13 out of 23 seats, followed by the BJP which bagged nine. But the BJP also won the seat of the chairperson. The remaining one seat went to the Congress.

A front of nine independents, informally known as `Kunbi Sena', won nine seats in Guhagar. The BJP won six seats, NCP and Shiv Sena bagged won one seat each. The seat of chairman was won by an independent, said the SEC.

In Kankavli, Narayan Rane-led Maharashtra Swabhiman Paksh won 10 out of 17 seats. BJP and Shiv Sena won three seats each; NCP bagged one.

Commenting on the results, state BJP chief Raosaheb Danve said, "Out of six municipal councils, BJP has won the post of chairperson in three places, while a BJP-supported candidate won the seat in one place. It underscores the people's faith in the party."