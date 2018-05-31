BJP wins Maharashtra's Palghar bypolls by 29572 votes

MUMBAI: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday won Maharashtra's Palghar by-elections by a margin of 29572 votes. The polling was conducted on Monday, May 28.

Seven candidates were in fray in Palghar while the total number of votes were 3,49,1218.

The BJP and Shivsena were in a close fight to win the Palghar Lok Sabha seat. Bypolls to Maharashtra's Palghar, a reserved seat, was necessitated following sitting BJP MP Chintaman Wanga's death in January.

The counting of votes for bypolls of four high-stake Lok Sabha seats – Kairana, Bhandara-Gondia and Palghar and Nagaland parliamentary constituency – had begun at 8 am on Thursday.

The results of these Lok Sabha constituencies are being seen as a precursor to the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2019 with both BJP and Congress trying to gain an upper hand.