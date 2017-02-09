BMC poll candidate's declared assets raises eyebrows

Mumbai: Parag Shah, who contested the BMC polls for the first time on a BJP ticket, hit the headlines after he declared his personal assets worth Rs 690 crore.

Shah, who fought the elections from Ghatkopar, is the managing director of Man Infraconstruction, which has undertaken projects in Gujarat and Tamil Nadu.

He had also declared immovable assets worth Rs 20 crore separately, including flats in Mumbai and Thane.

He said that he was not surprised about being the richest candidate, stressing that his wealth is the result of 22 years of hard work.

"I may be contesting for the first time, but I am not new to politics. I have a very active social presence mainly among Gujarati and Jain communities,” Shah, president of the Mumbai Jain Mahasangh, said.

He will contest opposite Congress's Pravin Chheda of Ghatkopar.

he has two sons they both are not dependent on him,he said. "I will work on the lines of the agenda of transparency that has been set by party higher-ups. I want to fight against corruption," he added.

He is very close to local BJP MLA and housing minister Prakash Mehta, who helped him to get this ticket.