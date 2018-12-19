हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Bombay High Court

Bombay High Court adjourns Maratha reservation matter to January 2019

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday adjourned the Maratha reservation matter to January 23, 2019. Following massive state-wide protests, the Maharashtra government had decided to grant 16 per cent reservation to the members of the Maratha community in education and government jobs.

File Photo

MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court on Wednesday adjourned the Maratha reservation matter to January 23, 2019.

The state government's lawyer said before the court that no appointments will be made till January 23.

A petition has been filed in the court challenging the Maharashtra government's decision to grant 16 percent reservation to the members of the Maratha community in education and government jobs.
On November 29, the Maharashtra Assembly passed a bill granting 16 per cent reservation in education and government jobs for the Maratha community under the socially and educationally backward category (SEBC).

This 16 per cent quota will be in addition to the existing 52 per cent reservation for other groups, taking the total percentage in the state to 68 per cent.

The bill was approved and signed by the Maharashtra governor on November 30.

In June last year, the State Backward Class Commission was asked to study the social, financial and educational status of the Maratha community. 

The commission submitted its report to the government last month. 

(With Agency inputs)

Bombay High CourtMaratha reservationMarathaMaharashtra

