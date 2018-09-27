हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Mutha canal wall breach

Breach in Mutha canal leaves several areas in Pune flooded, residents scared

Several low-lying areas were inundated and hundreds of vehicles were swept away due to heavy water current. 

Breach in Mutha canal leaves several areas in Pune flooded, residents scared

PUNE: A sudden breach in the wall of the Mutha canal on Thursday afternoon left several localities inundated in Maharashtra's Pune district.

Though district administration said that there was no casualty due to the breach in canal wall, the sudden flooding triggered panic among residents here.

According to reports, millions of gallons of water was suddenly released into some residential localities of Pune after the Mutha river canal breached on Thursday.

Several low-lying areas were inundated and hundreds of vehicles were swept away due to heavy water current. The 15-metre breach, which occurred around 11 AM, caught thousands of people unaware. The water flooded Sinhgad Road in the city and entered houses in nearby areas. Around 200-300 houses were affected

"There was a breach in the Mutha`s right bank canal near the Dandekar Bridge on the Sinhgad Road. We have mobilised all resources. Will ensure that the accumulated water eases out soon," Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Mayor Mukta Tilak said.

Homes in Parvati Hill and Janata Vasahat Colony's vicinity were flooded while pedestrians and motorists were virtually flung aside by the gushing waters. 

There were, however, no casualties.

People were seen holding onto each other to prevent being swept away. Later, they were seen wading through waist-deep water in some localities.

The Dandekar Bridge was submerged, leaving scores of vehicles stranded on both sides. 

Traffic went haywire across the city, with thousands getting stranded at various points while disaster relief authorities worked to control the flood-like situation.

The Mutha river carries water from the Khadakwasla Dam, the main source of drinking water for Pune and the surrounding areas.

The canal banks are built with stones and concrete. At least a 15-metre portion is believed to have been washed away, causing the water to flow into residential areas.

Though the irrigation officials managed to stop the water from the dam to the canal, it was more than three hours before the situation eased in the affected localities.

PMC officials said repair of the breached canal will be taken up on a war footing.

