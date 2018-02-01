Budgetary proposals lack roadmap for implementation: Maharashtra Congress president Ashok Chavan

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
The proposals presented in the Union Budget today by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley lacked the roadmap for actual implementation, Maharashtra Congress president Ashok Chavan said on Thursday.

PTI| Updated: Feb 01, 2018, 23:36 PM IST
Comments |
MUMBAI: The proposals presented in the Union Budget today by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley lacked the roadmap for actual implementation, Maharashtra Congress president Ashok Chavan said on Thursday.

Chavan said the budget would put additional burden on? the common man with higher prices.

He termed as "eyewash" Jaitley's announcement of hiking the Minimum Support Price (MSP).

In his Budget speech, the finance minister promised farmers a Minimum Support Price (MSP) that will be 1.5 times the production cost of their kharif crops.

"The budget is disappointing for salaried and middle class people," he said.

Taking a dig, Chavan said on one hand the government talks about Digital India but on the other hand it increases duty on mobile phones and laptops. 

