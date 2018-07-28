Bus carrying university students, staff falls into deep gorge in Raigad, at least 33 killed

RAIGAD: In a tragic accident, a bus carrying university students and teaching staff slipped off the road and fell into a deep gorge in Maharashtra's Raigad near Mahabaleshwar on Saturday, killing many of them.

According to the latest information, at least 33 people have been killed in the tragic road mishap.

#UPDATE: 30 people died after a bus fell down a mountain road in Ambenali Ghat, in Raigad district. Rescue operation underway #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/UP4yEQgDXM — ANI (@ANI) July 28, 2018

The bus slipped off the road at it was passing through the mountainous region in Ambenali Ghat near Mahabaleshwar in the Raigad district and fell into a 250-300 feet deep gorge.

The bus was carrying at least 34 people associated with the Dapoli Agriculture University who were going for a picnic when the mishap took place.

NDRF teams are currently at the accident site and carrying out the relief and rescue work.

The rescuers are also currently trying to pull out survivors from the bus which rolled down near the ghat in Poladpur near Mahabaleshwar.

Earlier this month, a total of 48 people were killed and 12 injured in a bus accident in Uttarakhand's Pauri Garhwal district.

Forty-four people died on the spot while four succumbed to injuries after being taken to a hospital in Dhumakot. The injured were rushed to a local hospital from where they were flown to Rishikesh.

The 22-seater bus was carrying 60 people, none of which escaped unhurt. The deceased include 22 men, 16 women and 10 children.