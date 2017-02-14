Central Railway to run special trains between Mumbai and Shirdi during summer

Mumbai: The Central Railway (CR) will run total 52 superfast weekly special trains to Sainagar Shirdi from Lokmanya Tilak Terminus and Dadar stations here to clear extra rush of passengers during the summer season, a statement said today.

Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (Mumbai)-Sainagar Shirdi AC Superfast Weekly special will make total 26 trips. Train no 02129 superfast weekly special train (13 trips) will leave Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 9.45 pm every Thursday from April 6 to June 29 and arrive at Sainagar Shirdi at 3.35 am next day.

Train No. 02130 will also make 13 trips and leave Sainagar Shirdi at 9.20 am on every Friday from April 7 to June 30 and arrive Dadar at 3.10 pm the same day, the statement said adding that the train would halt at Kalyan, Igatpuri, Nasik Road, Manmad and Kopargaon stations in both the directions.

The Dadar (Mumbai)-Sainagar Shirdi superfast weekly special train will make total 26 trips. Train (no. 02131) will leave Dadar at 9.45 pm on every Friday from April 7 to June 30 and arrive at Sainagar Shirdi at 3.45 am the next day.

During the reverse journey, train No. 02132 will leave Sainagar Shirdi at 9.20 am every Saturday from April 8 to July 01 and arrive at Dadar at 3.20 pm same day, the statement said adding that it would halt at Thane, Kalyan, Igatpuri, Nasik Road, Manmad and Kopargaon stations in both the directions.

"Bookings for special trains 02129/02130 and 02131/02132 on special charges will open from February 16, while general second class coaches in this train will run unreserved with normal charges as applicable for superfast mail/express trains," the statement said.