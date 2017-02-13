Civic polls: 'Confused' NCP will be wiped out in Pune, PCMC, says Fadnavis

Pune: Calling the NCP a "confused" party, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday said that in the civic polls next week, the Sharad Pawar-led party will be defeated by BJP in Pune and neighbouring Pimpri Chinchwad.

"I am sure that people in the city will give complete mandate to BJP. There is no need to say what happened to NCP as it has become a confused party and no one is ready to believe them.

"They will be wiped out in Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) and Pune and that is why there is no need to think about them as everybody has seen their corruption," Fadanvis alleged at a rally in Baner area here.

The CM also took a dig at Congress and Shiv Sena saying that they also do not have any existence in the city.

"Shiv Sena does not have existence in this city and they are fixing either with Congress or NCP in other cities and trying to win some seats through such moves," he said.

At a rally in Kothrud area, Fadnavis said he is pained by Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray's criticism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the demonetisation decision.

"It is because of PM Modi that Shiv Sena's 18 MPs won the election," he said.

According to the Chief Minister, due to lack of proper management, Pune was facing issues related to water, traffic, pollution and garbage.

"Pune does not lack funds, but it lacks proper management and infrastructure," he said.