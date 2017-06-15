Congress MLA Nitesh Rane says Shiv Sena deserves place in Guinness World Records for THIS "first of its kind" record

Mumbai: Taking a dig at Shiv Sena, Congress MLA Nitesh Rane on Wednesday said that the Uddhav Thackeray-led party deserved a place in the Guinness World Records for vowing to quit the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Maharashtra government many times (but not doing so).

Notably, Nitesh Rane's father, Narayan Rane, was once with Shiv Sena before defecting to Congress.

Rane made this tongue in cheek demand in his letter to the Director of Guinness World Records on Wednesday.

"We would like to register a record on his (Uddhav Thackeray's) behalf for announcing a number of times that his party Shiv Sena would withdraw support to Maharashtra government," Rane wrote in his letter.

It will be a first-of-its-kind record, he added.

Responding to Rane's letter, Shiv Sena spokesperson Manisha Kayande said her party already holds a Guinness record for collecting largest quantity of blood in a day (24,200 bottles) at a blood donation camp in 2010.

"Nitesh is a child in politics who is basking under the glory of his father without any substance of his own. He should be made aware that the Sena already holds a Guinness record and we are proud of it," Kayande said.

Though Shiv Sena and BJP are long-time allies, relations between them have become strained in the last few years. Shiv Sena had backed the recent farmers' agitation in Maharashtra, despite being a part of the government.

(With PTI inputs)