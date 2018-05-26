Don't need to learn from them: Yogi Adityanath on Shiv Sena's charge of insulting Chhatrapati Shivaji

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday hit out at Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray after the latter said that he ''felt like hitting the BJP leader with his footwear' for allegedly insulting the Maratha icon Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Speaking to reporters, the monk-politician said, ''He (Uddhav Thackeray) doesn't know the reality. I don't need to learn manners from him. I have more manners than him. ''

Replying to Shiv Sena's allegation that he insulted Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Yogi Adityanath said, ''I know how to pay tribute. Don't need to learn that from him.''

He doesn't know the reality.Don't need to learn manners from Uddhav Thackeray.I have more manners than him & I know how to pay tribute.Don't need to learn that from him:CM Yogi Adityanath on Uddhav Thackeray's comment on him about garlanding a photo of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj pic.twitter.com/4MaYI5IV5y — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 26, 2018

The remarks from the UP Chief Minister came shortly after Uddhav Thackeray's caustic remarks on him about garlanding a photo of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

In a fiery editorial in its mouthpiece 'Saamana', the Maharashtra-based party had slammed Yogi Adityanath for not removing his footwear while garlanding the photo of Maratha warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji during a public rally in Virar two days back for Palghar Lok Sabha bypoll to be held on May 28.

"The hypocrite Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, who visited Palghar for the poll campaign, has stabbed the BJP in the back,'' the party said. ''This shows they have not understood the history or Chhatrapati (Shivaji)," the Shiv Sena said in an editorial in its mouthpiece 'Saamana'.

"Yogi comes here and gives lessons on Chhatrapati. However, while garlanding his statue, he does not even remove his chappals. This is an insult to Chhatrapati Shivaji. What does the BJP have to say on this," the Sena asked.

Later, Uddhav Thackeray too slammed Yogi Adityanath's recent visit to Palghar and said he felt like hitting him with his own footwear for allegedly insulting the Maratha icon.

"He garlanded (photo of) Shivaji Maharaj while wearing chappals. I felt like taking the same chappals and hitting his face with it," the Shiv Sena chief wrote in an editorial.

"He is no yogi, he is a 'bhogi'. Had he been a yogi, he would have given up everything and gone and sat in a cave. But he has gone and sat in the CM's chair," he added.

Uddhav also tore into BJP - former alliance partner of Shiv Sena in Maharashtra. "Today, the BJP has become a ''mad murderer'' that stabs anybody coming in its way," the Sena editorial alleged.