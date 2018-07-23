हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Prakash Javadekar

'Dramebaz' Congress exposed when Rahul Gandhi hugged PM Modi: Prakash Javadekar

Congress' "theatrics" have been exposed during the no-confidence motion, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said on Sunday.

&#039;Dramebaz&#039; Congress exposed when Rahul Gandhi hugged PM Modi: Prakash Javadekar
ANI photo

PUNE: Congress' "theatrics" have been exposed during the no-confidence motion, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said on Sunday.

Addressing a press conference in Maharashtra's Pune, Javadekar said, "During the no-confidence motion, Congress was exposed completely. When Rahul Gandhi hugged PM Modi, it meant that they don't have any issue. Besides 'Dramebazi' Congress doesn't have any issue to talk about.” 

Rahul Gandhi hugging Prime Minister Narendra Modi made it clear that the opposition party was resorting to "theatrics" as it had no issue left to discuss, Javadekar added.

The Human Resource and Development Minister also said that the Congress's allegations about the Indo-French Rafale fighter jet deal were "baseless" and "lies" and that the governments of India and France had issued statements.

"On this part (Rafale), the Congress did not do its homework and got exposed," he claimed, adding that people would not fall prey to such allegations.

"The Congress has been exposed completely and their bankruptcy has come to the fore," said Javadekar.

During the no-confidence motion debate in the lower house of the Parliament on July 20, Rahul Gandhi hugged Prime Minister Narendra Modi after ending his speech. 

Later, the Narendra Modi-led NDA Government went on to sail through its first floor test in the Lok Sabha by defeating the No-Confidence Motion moved by Telugu Desam Party (TDP).

The government bagged a comfortable majority of 325 votes in its favour, who voted against the No Confidence Motion in contrast to 126 votes by the Opposition parties out of total 451 Members of Parliament present in the Lok Sabha.

(With agency inputs)

Tags:
Prakash JavadekarRahul GandhiPM Modi

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close