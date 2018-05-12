Escalator malfunctions, moves in 'reverse direction'; 3 injured

Thane: At least three passengers were injured when an escalator at the Thane railway station loaded with commuters malfunctioned last night, the Railway Police said. The three were given first aid at a medical centre and discharged, they said.

The escalator, installed at platform No 1, all of a sudden started moving in the "reverse direction", leading some of the passengers riding on it to lose balance and fall, they said. Three of them, identified as Kuldeep Ware, Tejashri Mishra and Sunil Thakur - received injuries, the police said.

The escalator has been shut for repairs. Station officials could not be reached for comments on the incident.