Fire breaks out at Bhiwandi's warehouse, 4 godowns gutted

THANE: A major fire broke out at a warehouse in here in which at least four godowns were gutted, police said. The incident took place in Bhiwandi's Mankoli.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. More than six fire tenders rushed to the spot to douse the blaze.

Thane: Four godowns gutted in a fire which broke out at a warehouse in Bhiwandi's Mankoli; more than six fire tenders present at the spot #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/KAeUnROLHH — ANI (@ANI) February 3, 2018

On January 31, as many as 16 scrap godowns were gutted in another massive fire that broke out in the industrial Bhiwandi township of the district.

However, no injury or casualty was reported in the blaze, according to officials. The fire broke out in the Gayatri Nagar locality where a few huts also suffered damages in the mishap.

Today's incident took place almost a month after the devastating Kamala mills fire tragedy that claimed lives of 14 people.

On December 29, a massive fire had broken out at Kamla Mills Compound in the Lower Parel locality of Mumbai killing 14 people and injuring another 30.

Just a week after the Kamala mills mishap, another fire was reported from Cinevista studio in east central Mumbai's Kanjurmarg.