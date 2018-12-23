Fire breaks out at cloth factory in Kandivali, godown in Bhiwandi

MUMBAI: A major fire was reported at a cloth factory at Damu Nagar in Kandivali (East) in Mumbai on Sunday afternoon.

The cloth factory is said to be located very close to the MIDC bus stop.

At least four fire tenders are present at the spot and efforts are on to douse the fire.

Mumbai: Level-2 fire breaks out in a cloth factory at Damu Nagar near MIDC bus stop in Kandivali (East). Four fire tenders present at the spot. #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/O2wow42eLz — ANI (@ANI) 23 December 2018

According to the fire department, it was a level-2 fire which broke out at the cloth factory.

It is not known yet as to what caused the fire.

The fire is believed to have completely ravaged the cloth factor and affected several other nearby buildings.

Meanwhile, another incident of fire was reported from Bhiwandi in Maharashtra.

The fire was reported at a godown here.

Spot visuals: Fire breaks out in a godown in Bhiwandi. Fire tenders present at the spot. More details awaited. #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/OTBVMMvqfx — ANI (@ANI) 23 December 2018

Several teams of fire brigade have been rushed to the spot to douse the fire.