Thane

Fire breaks out in godowns in Maharashtra's Thane, fire tenders rushed

The fire broke out in 3-4 godowns located at the Acchar Gali, near Sagar Hotel in Mumbra in the Thane district. 

THANE: A massive broke out in godowns in Maharashtra's Mumbra in the Thane district on Friday afternoon following which several teams of fire tenders were rushed to the pot.

According to ANI, the fire broke out in 3-4 godowns located at the Acchar Gali, near Sagar Hotel in Mumbra in the Thane district.

At least two fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the fire. Two water tankers are also present at the spot.

Fire-fighting operations are currently underway. 

No casualties have been reported in the incident so far. It is also not clear as to what caused the fire.

Meanwhile, a fire also broke out at the Krishi Bhawan in the national capital.

The blaze broke out on the second floor of Krishi Bhawan, a senior official from the Delhi Fire Service said.

Five fire tenders were rushed to the spot after the call was received at 1.45 PM, he added.

The fire broke out in Room number 256, the official said, adding that further details are awaited.

(With PTI inputs)

Thane Mumbra godown fire Maharashtra Krishi Bhawan fire Delhi

