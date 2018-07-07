हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Flooded Nagpur reels as more rain forecast for Saturday

Holiday has been declared for all schools and colleges in the city.

A scene of a flooded street near the airport in Nagpur. (Twitter)

Nagpur continues to reel from the battering effects of the rain it has received over the past two days. The city is also likely to receive very heavy rainfall on Saturday. Parts of Nagpur face a flood-like situation, with other parts of the city largely inundated. Holiday has been announced for all schools and colleges in the area.

Nagpur received a whopping 282 mm of rain in the 24-hour period beginning Friday morning. However, about 260 mm of this fell in just six hours, between 8:30 am and 2:30 pm. The day's rainfall made Nagpur the rainiest place in India on Friday. However, this was not the record for the city, which received 315 mm in a day 1911 and more than 300 mm on a day in 1994.

The rain had forced the Maharashtra Assembly to adjourn for a day of its monsoon session on Friday after water flooded and tripped the sub-station that powers the Assembly building.

Many parts of the city remain flooded son Saturday, even as the IMD has predicted very heavy rain for the day.

The Nagpur Traffic Police has issued an advisory for those venturing out of their homes. It has asked motorists to avoid the following stretches and intersection if the rain continues: Maharaj Bagh to Variety Square, Ravi Nagar to Law College, Square Jhansi Rani Square and Mor Bhavan ST Stand, Pandrabodi near Naivedhyam Hall, Sree Mohini Complex, Tirpude College T-Point, Towards Akashwani from Kannanwar Chowk, Chatrapati Chowk, Under Narendra Nagar Bridge, Hotel Pride and Airport approach road, Karve Nagar bridge between Somalwada - Hotel Pride, IT Park, Tatya Tope Nagar to Savarkar Nagar, Savarkar Nagar Chowk, Savarkar Nagar Chowk to Chatrapati Chowk, Somalwada to Manish Nagar Rly Crossing, Bajaj Nagar to Shankar Nagar, Kachipura Chowk to Bajaj Nagar Chowk, PTS to Savarkar Nagar Chowk, In front of Sonegaon, Pratap Nagar police stations, Padole Chowk, Ashok Chowk, TB Ward Chowk to Kamble Chowk and Pardi '5-Number Naka'.

The Nagpur Municipal Corporation has also set up a helpline for emergencies. The helpline can be contacted on the following numbers: 101, +917122567777, +917122031101, +917122551866. The emergency mobile helpline can be reached at +917030972200.

Personnel of both Nagpur urban and rural police forces have been carrying out rescue operations. Nagpur City Police and Nagpur Rural Police have advised residents to stay indoors and take extreme caution if they have to step out of the house.

 

