Former Maharashtra CM Ashok Chavan attacked at Nagpur rally
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, February 12, 2017 - 11:27
Nagpur: A Congress worker threw ink on former Maharashtra chief minister Ashok Chavan during a rally here on Saturday.
When Chavan stood up to address the gathering on yesterday, a Congress worker threw black ink on his face.
Maharashtra: Ink thrown at ex-CM Ashok Chavan during rally in Nagpur, last night; man who threw ink was allegedly a miffed Congress worker. pic.twitter.com/WhOyKiQ6fM
— ANI (@ANI_news) February 12, 2017
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik condemned the incident and said this should not be the way of protest in a democracy.
"This act cannot be supported in a democratic environment. Strict action should be taken against the guilty," he said.
First Published: Sunday, February 12, 2017 - 11:27
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Panel discussion on PM Modi's ‘janampatri’ threat against Congress
- Voters of 'Naglakothi' boycott assembly elections in UP
- 110-year-old man turns up to cast vote in Noida, UP
- Election commission authorities distribute roses to voters in Bagpat
- DNA: Meet Shawna Pandya, the third Indian-origin female space scientist
- World's heaviest woman weighing 500 kilograms to arrive in Mumbai for bariatric surgery
- BJP records huge victory, wins all three MLC seats in Uttar Pradesh
- Superstar Rajinikanth planning to launch political party?
- Virat Kohli spoils Bangladesh's party, takes successful DRS review to make umpire reverse his decision - VIDEO
- WATCH: How Laser sharp Virat Kohli's 'out of the blue' DRS earned India first wicket against Bangladesh