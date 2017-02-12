close
Former Maharashtra CM Ashok Chavan attacked at Nagpur rally

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, February 12, 2017 - 11:27
Nagpur: A Congress worker threw ink on former Maharashtra chief minister Ashok Chavan during a rally here on Saturday.

When Chavan stood up to address the gathering on yesterday, a Congress worker threw black ink on his face.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik condemned the incident and said this should not be the way of protest in a democracy.

"This act cannot be supported in a democratic environment. Strict action should be taken against the guilty," he said.

