Four-year-old gang-raped, brutally murdered in Mumbai; three arrested
Mumbai: In an another shocking incident, a four-year-old girl was gang-raped and then brutally murdered in the outskirts of Mumbai.
The body of the child, who had gone missing from her home at Azad Nagar on Monday was found partially buried in a swamp near her residence. One of a passer-by spotted the body and informed the police.
The incident is said to have taken place in Bhayander, an area which is on the outskirts of Mumbai.
A day after she went missing, the victim's parents registered a complaint with the police. Her body was found two days later.
Three of the four accused in the case offered sweets lured the girl by offering her sweet and took her to a secluded place where they took turns to rape her, a police official was quoted by NDTV.
All the accused work as a labourer and one of them are said to be acquainted with the girl's family.
A postmortem examination confirmed the rape and also said that the victim was hit hard on the head.
Meanwhile, a manhunt has been launched to trace the fourth accused in the case who is on the run.
