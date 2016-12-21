Gondia fire: This is how a man escaped from hotel and saved his life in Maharashtra - Watch

Gondia: A video has surfaced showing a guest at a hotel escaping from a building which caught fire in the wee hours Wednesday.

At least seven persons, including two women, were killed in a fire that broke out in a shop on the premises of Hotel Bindal in Gondia, Maharashtra.

There were nearly 15 guests staying in the hotel at the time of the mishap.

One person sustained serious injuries after he jumped from the second floor of the hotel following the fire. He died on way to Nagpur hospital, police said.

Two bodies were charred beyond recognition while four others were found dead in their hotel rooms, they said.

Here is the video: