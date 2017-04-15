close
Heroic dog stabbed to death while saving his master from knife-wielding attacker in Mumbai

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, April 15, 2017 - 09:58
Mumbai: Dogs are considered to be the most faithful pets. This was yet again proven, when a pet dog was stabbed to death in trying to save his master from a knife-wielding attacker at Sion Koliwada in Mumbai, Maharashtra.

The accused was held by the police but was later granted bail by a court.

Dog's owner, Sumathi Devendra has called for justice for the heroic dog.

“I need justice for him, I don't have parents, he was a like a family member to me,” Sumathi Devendra told news agency ANI.

First Published: Saturday, April 15, 2017 - 09:58

