Indrani Mukerjea writing a book in jail, wants to publish translation of Bhagavad Gita

Mumbai: Indrani Mukerjea, prime accused in the Sheena Bora murder case, on Tuesday told a trial court here that she had translated 700 verses of the Bhagawad Gita into English, and wanted permission to publish the work.

"I have translated 700 verses of Bhagawad Gita from Sanskrit into English and I want to publish it," she told the court.

Judge HS Mahajan asked her to file an application in this regard tomorrow.

Indrani said she would donate half the sale proceeds from the translation to ISKCON (International Society for Krishna Consciousness) and rest to the 'abandoned' women prisoners in the Byculla jail here, where she is currently lodged.

The Gita is a 700-verse Hindu scripture in Sanskrit that is part of the Hindu epic Mahabharata.

Earlier, this month her husband and former media baron Peter Mukerjea, who was also arrested in the case, had sought a laptop in the jail to write an autobiography.

Meanwhile, Indrani has also sought interim bail to conduct post-death rituals of her father, who died in Assam on December 15.

The court is likely to pass an order on the application tomorrow.

Indrani, her driver Shyam Rai and her former husband Sanjeev Khanna are accused of killing her daughter Sheena inside a car here in April 2012. Indrani's husband Peter Mukerjea is accused of being a party to the conspiracy. The trio was arrested in August last year whereas Peter was arrested in November.

Indrani along with her driver and Khanna had allegedly strangled Sheena, her daughter from an earlier relationship, inside a car in April 2012. The crime came to light in August last year is allegedly linked to certain financial dealings between Indrani, her daughter Sheena and Peter.

The court is at present hearing arguments on framing of charges against all the accused in the case.