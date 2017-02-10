Italian woman donates Rs 28 lakh gold crown to Saibaba
Shirdi: A 72-year-old Italian woman, who claims to be a staunch devotee of Saibaba, has donated a gold crown worth about Rs 28 lakh to the famous temple here.
Selini Doloras alias Sai Durga yesterday donated the gold crown, weighing around 855 gms and studded with gems, to the temple, Shri Saibaba Sansthan trustee Sachin Tambe said.
The woman is a staunch follower of Saibaba for past nine years and visits Shirdi every month. Earlier, she had donated two 'rudraksha' (seed traditionally used for prayer beads) strings having gold covering, worth around Rs 25 lakh, to the Saibaba temple, Tambe said.
The woman told PTI that she intends to build a huge Saibaba temple in Italy.
She kept a construction map of the proposed temple at the foot of Saibaba's idol here yesterday to seek his blessings.
