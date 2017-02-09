Kerala jeweller planned his own murder due to debt: Mumbai Police

Mumbai: The Mumbai police have finally solved the Kerala jeweller ''murder'' case following a week-long probe.

S Sathish was not murdered but hanged himself to death, police said, adding he was unable to pay off his debt hence he decided to end his life.

Sathish, who hails from Thrissur, had first tried to rob people but when that failed, he grew frustrated and decided to end his life.

He staged his own murder so his familty could get the insurance money, the police said.

Sathish, 40, was found hanging from the ceiling fan with his wrists cut.

He had come to Mumbai from Coimbatore on January 11.

Police have also found 4.5 kg gold ornaments in his possession.

During investigation, the police found that Sathish was in heavy debt and disturbed. He had also tried to commit suicide earlier.

An accomplice, who was arrested in connection with the case, revealed that Sathish had asked him to accompany to Mumbai and take away his money and gold after he killed himself to make it look like a murder.

“Tempted, Riyaz came to the lodge, but when he saw Sathish slitting his wrist, he got scared,” said deputy commissioner of police Shahaji Umap.

“He managed to hang Sathish from the fan and then flee with Rs 4.5 lakh and three mobile phones,” Umap added.