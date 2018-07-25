हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Maharashtra bandh Day 2 Live updates: Maratha reservation stir intensifies; Mumbai bandh today

Stone-pelting and arson were reported from several parts of the state, with protestors clashing with police and torching vehicles at several places.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, July 25, 2018 - 07:43
Comments |
Nanded: Protestors from Maratha community take part in a rally demanding reservation for Marathis, in Nanded on Tuesday, July 24, 2018. (PTI Photo)

Mumbai: With the ongoing Maratha reservation stir intensifying across Maharashtra, several outfits including Maratha Kranti Samaj called for a 'peaceful' bandh on Wednesday. Protestors have also called for a Mumbai bandh. This comes a day after large-scale violence marred the agitation, leading to the death of a constable and nine other policemen injured amid suicide attempt by three agitators. 

Stone-pelting and arson were reported from several parts of the state, with protestors clashing with police and torching vehicles at few places. Internet services were suspended in rural areas of Aurangabad district to prevent any untoward incident. In Jalna, the police fired in the air to scatter protesters.

On Monday, the Maratha agitation took a tragic turn after a 26-year-old protestor Kakasaheb Shinde jumped to his death in Godavari river near Aurangabad. The youth's death triggered a fresh set of violent protests in several parts of the state.

25 July 2018, 07:43 AM

Pune saw sporadic incidents of stone pelting on Tuesday. Some people threw stones at an administrative building in Baramati and a state transport bus was attacked, ASP Sandip Pakhale said.
Maratha Kranti Morcha members took out a rally in Pune. "Our members took out a rally in Pune and traders kept their shops closed in Deccan, Laxmi Road and Bajirao Road areas of the city," said Shantaram Kunjir, a convener of the morcha.

25 July 2018, 07:40 AM

Earlier, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis reportedly met the held a high-level meeting with the Maharashtra State Backward Class Commission on the quota issue.

25 July 2018, 07:11 AM

Police on alert at several places after Bandh was called in areas like Palghar, Thane Raigad and Navi Mumbai.

 

25 July 2018, 07:04 AM

Complete shutdown has been called in Palghar, Thane Raigad and Navi Mumbai. However, schools, colleges, ambulances and hospitals are exempted from the bandh.

"We will observe a peaceful bandh on Wednesday. Thane, Navi Mumbai, Raigad to remain closed on Wednesday. Schools and colleges will not be included in this bandh as we do not intend to trouble anyone," Maratha Kranti Samaj said on Tuesday.

25 July 2018, 07:02 AM

Eight policemen, including two officers, were hurt after protesters threw stones at the Ghansangvi police station, police said. A fire brigade van was also set ablaze at Kaygaon.

25 July 2018, 07:02 AM

A constable deployed near the funeral venue of the protester who jumped to death on Tuesday died. Police said the cause of death is yet to be ascertained. "The postmortem report is awaited. Some injury marks were seen on his hands and legs," a police official said.

25 July 2018, 06:57 AM

Maratha Kranti Morcha has called for a Mumbai shutdown on Wednesday. Another outfit, the Sakal Maratha Samaj, called for a bandh tomorrow in Navi Mumbai and Panvel.

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close