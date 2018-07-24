हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Maharashtra bandh: Maratha groups call for state-wide agitation over reservation in jobs, education

Maratha outfits have called for a state-wide agitation demanding reservation in government jobs and education.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, July 24, 2018 - 08:36
Comments |
Photo courtesy: Zee 24 Taas

MUMBAI: Several Maratha outfits have called for a state-wide agitation demanding reservation in government jobs and education on Tuesday, July 24. The community claims despite assurances state Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, no concrete steps have been taken so far. The Maratha groups, however, will not stop public transport and emergency services from operating.

On Monday, the Maratha agitation took a tragic turn after a 27-year-old protester, Kakasaheb Shinde, jumped to his death in Godavari river near Aurangabad.
The youth's death triggered a fresh set of protests in several parts of the state, with opposition leaders seeking to put the onus on the BJP-led government in the state.

Protesters blocked the Ahmednagar-Aurangabad highway and damaged a dozen vehicles, including a police van and a bus, in Gangakhed tehsil of Parbhani district.

