NCP

Lok Sabha polls: NCP forms 22-member manifesto committee under Walse-Patil

NCP's manifesto committee will be headed by Dilip Walse-Patil. 

Mumbai: The Nationalist Congress Party Monday announced the formation of a 22-member manifesto committee for the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls.

The committee will be headed by Dilip Walse-Patil and will have Supriya Sule, Nawab Malik, Dhananjay Munde, Jitendra Awhad, Bhaskar Jadhav and Anna Dange as members.

Mumbai NCP president Sachin Ahir, MLAs Rajesh Tope and Shashikant Shinde and the party's women wing chief Chitra Wagh would also be members of the panel.

The announcement about the committee's formation was made by NCP Maharashtra unit chief Jayant Patil.

The party at present has five MPs. 

