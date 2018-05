Maharashtra Agriculture Minister Pandurang Phundkar dies at Mumbai Hospital

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Agriculture Minister Pandurang Phundkar died on Wednesday night. Reports suggest that Phundkar died in a hospital in Mumbai due to a heart attack. 67-year-old Phundkar breathed his last at 4:35 am in Mumbai's Somaiya Hospital after he had suffered a heart attack.

Pandurang Pundalik Fundkar was born in 1950 in Buldhana district of Maharashtra. He was the former state president of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The leader of opposition in Maharashtra Legislative Council in India, Pandurang was a member of 9th Lok Sabha, 10th Lok Sabha and 11th Lok Sabha from Akola (Lok Sabha constituency) from Maharashtra.

Pandurang was elected as the member of Maharashtra Legislative Assembly from Khamgaon (Vidhan Sabha constituency) in 1978 and 1980. He was sworn in as a Cabinet Minister in Devendra Fadnavis government on July 8, 2016. Fundkar pursued his higher education from Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University.