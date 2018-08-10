हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Maharashtra ATS raids house, shop near Mumbai's Nala Sopara, recovers explosives

A shop and a house were raided in Nala Sopara locality in Palghar district by the Maharashtra ATS officials. 

MUMBAI: A team of Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) raided a house in the Nala Sopara locality in the Palghar district near Mumbai in the wee hours of Friday during which some suspicious material was recovered.

According to ANI, the ATS team raided the house of a man called Vaibhav Raut in the Nala Sopara locality following specific intelligence inputs.

The ATS team recovered some suspicious material, believed to be explosives.

Vaibhav Raut has been detained for interrogation.

Ahead of that, the ATS team also raided a shop in the same locality.

According to some reports, a huge quantity of explosives, suspected to be RDX, were recovered by the ATS officials after they raided a shop in the Nala Sopara locality late last night, reports said.

The explosives were recovered from Bhandar Gaali in Nala Sopara west, the reports said.

After getting information about the explosives, officials of the Maharashtra ATS and senior officials of Palghar Police had rushed to the spot and recovered the explosives, an official said.

"Forensics experts have been called and we are analysing the substance to determine if it is RDX," he added.

An investigation into the matter is underway.

