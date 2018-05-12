Maharashtra: Clashes in Aurangabad over water, nearly 100 shops gutted

Aurangabad: At least 100 shops were gutted on Saturday morning after the situation turned violent following clashes between two groups over water in Maharashtra's Aurangabad city on Friday night. Reports of one casualty have emerged, it is yet to be confirmed by authorities or law enforcement agencies.

On Friday, clashes ensued between 2 groups after illegal water connection to a 'religious place' was reportedly disconnected. Several parts city witnessed youths from two groups taking to streets and attacking each other with some pelting stones. Several vehicles were also burnt.

Grainy footage of showed mob attack on the streets, setting properties on fire. Yet, another wee hours footage showed police firing rounds and teargas shells.

Clash between two groups in Maharashtra's Aurangabad last night, many shops and vehicles set ablaze. Police use teargas shells. Section 144(prohibits assembly of more than 4 people in an area) has been imposed in the city pic.twitter.com/tPb3j0Ua1A — ANI (@ANI) May 12, 2018

The violence has left at least 10 policemen injured.

Section 144 of the CrPC was later imposed in Aurangabad city.

Several people took to Twitter to report about the incident.

Communal Riot Aurangabad,shops have burned ,report of death 1 person due to police firing shops near Shahganj Masjid,Angori Bagh ,Nawabpura damaged @CMOMaharashtra should order a probe especially the role Racchu PAHELWAN ,send additional forces Peace must prevail @imtiaz_jaleel — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) May 12, 2018

I have requested Advocate Khizar Patel to ensure that people whose shops are burned/damaged must give a complaint to concerned PS & get FIR registered ,MIM party Will inshallah provide Aid & relief through its MIM relief Trust but request people to maintain peace — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) May 12, 2018

