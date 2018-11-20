हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Maharashtra

Maharashtra government mulling to make Marathi compulsory in all schools: Minister

The Maharashtra government is mulling making Marathi compulsory from Class I to X in all schools, state Education Minister Vinod Tawde said in the Legislative Council on Tuesday.

MUMBAI: The Maharashtra government is mulling making Marathi compulsory from Class I to X in all schools, state Education Minister Vinod Tawde said in the Legislative Council on Tuesday.

He said this in a written reply to a question by Sena MLA Vilas Potnis which contended that states like West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat and Kerala had made their local languages compulsory in schools from Class I to X.

Potnis had sought to know what action the Maharashtra government had taken on demands made here to make Marathi compulsory in schools.

In his response, Tawde said, "The proposal is under consideration of the government."

Later speaking to reporters, Tawde said making Marathi compulsory in all schools was "difficult".

