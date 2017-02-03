Maharashtra textbook shocker: 'Ugly or handicapped girls cause dowry demands`

Mumbai: A Maharashtra government-approved textbook for Class 12 suggests that ugly or handicapped girls are the reason for the demand of dowry in the country.

The reasoning appears in the textbook of Sociology under the title, "Major Social Problems in India" prescribed for Class 12 students in the state.

Under sub-heading No 12 titled 'Ugliness', the paragraph proclaims: "If a girl is ugly and handicapped then it becomes very difficult for her to get married. To marry such girls, the bridegroom and his family demand more dowry. Parents of such girls become helpless and pay dowry as per the demands of the bridegroom's family. It leads to rise in the practice of dowry system."

On Friday, Maharashtra Education Minister Vinod Tawde said that he has consulted the Board of Studies with regard to the shocking content.

"Regarding 12th Sociology issue, I contacted the SSC board chairman and I inquired that this topic has been included in the syllabus four years ago when we were not in power," said Tawde.

"But I have asked the Board of Studies to go through the objections, which have been raised by the media and get the necessary correction done," he added.

Besides "ugliness" and "handicap" for a marriageable girl, the chapter has listed other factors like religion, caste system, social prestige, and compensation principle, and said that "generally all people give and take dowry".

Tawde added that the matter found "objectionable" would be placed before the concerned Board of Studies - which designs and approves the course syllabus - for its report.

After getting the report, the government will consider the next step in the issue, he said.

Education Department officials, preferring anonymity, could not confirm off-hand if the offensive paragraphs also appear in any other languages in which the Sociology subject textbook is prescribed.

