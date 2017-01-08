close
Maharashtra: Voting underway for 4th phase of municipal council polls

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, January 8, 2017 - 15:36

Mumbai: The voting for the last phase of the municipal council polls in 11 nagar parishads of Maharashtra's Nagpur and Gondia districts, that began today, is currently underway. 

The polling started at 7.30 AM for the 244 seats in the 11 nagar parishads of the two districts, State Election Commission spokesperson said.

Nagpur district has nine nagar parishads, while Gondia has two where the voting is underway.

There are 3,82,060 voters in these 11 bodies of whom 1,91,791 are male and 1,90,263 female. Six transgenders will also cast their franchise, the spokesperson said.

The Election Commission has set up 502 polling booths and the voting will continue till 5.30 PM.
Counting of votes will take place tomorrow.

As many as 1,190 candidates are in the fray for the 244 seats.

Like previous elections, nagar parishad chairman will also be elected directly by the voters.

This is the last of the four-phase local bodies polls which began from October 17, last year. There are a total 192 nagar parishads and 20 nagar panchayats in the state.

The election was not held in two local bodies. At Shirala nagar parishad in Sangli, no nomination form was filed. At Vaijapur nagar parishad in Aurangabad, the election was suspended due to a legal matter. Since, the case is in court, the Election Commission decided to wait for its directives.

(With agency inputs)

First Published: Sunday, January 8, 2017 - 15:36

