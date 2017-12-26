Major Moharkar's body consigned to flames at his village in Maharashtra

Nagpur: The last rites of Major Moharkar Prafulla Ambadas, who was killed in a cross-border firing in Jammu and Kashmir, were performed with full military honours at his village in Maharashtra's Bhandara district on Monday.

The mortal remains of Major Moharkar were consigned to flames early morning at Pavni, his native village, in the presence of his father Ambadas Moharkar.

Gun salutes by the Army and state police were given during the last rites. State minister Rajkumar Badole and former MP Nana Patole were among those who were present, along with thousands of local people.

Local markets remained closed during the day as a mark of respect for the martyred soldier.

Major Moharkar​ (32) belonged to Bhandara district in Maharashtra and is survived by wife Avoli.

#ArmyCdrNC and all ranks salute the supreme sacrifice of our brave officer and soldiers & offer deepest condolences to the families @adgpi @PIB_India @SpokespersonMoD pic.twitter.com/k3wggXKcN6 — NorthernComd.IA (@NorthernComd_IA) December 23, 2017

The costliest and hardest farewell.

Mrs. Avoli Moharkar, wife of Martyr Major Prafulla Moharkar salutes his remains at the Sonegaon Air Force station.

My deepest condolences to Major Pradulla’s family, friends and loved ones.

Jai Hind!! pic.twitter.com/9pudYSVahK — Vijay Kumar Singh (@Gen_VKSingh) December 25, 2017

Cost of our freedom !

Ma’am ,Whole Armed Forces Fraternity & Patriot Indians are standing behind you.

Our heartfelt Salute to Major Praffula,You & your brave family @adgpi pic.twitter.com/A9A50C5fCn — Maj Surendra Poonia (@MajorPoonia) December 25, 2017

Major Moharkar, Lance Naik Gurmail Singh (34), Lance Naik Kuldeep Singh (30) and Sepoy Pargat Singh (30) were killed in a cross-border firing by Pakistani troops along the LoC in Keri sector of Rajouri district on Saturday.

A defence spokesman had said that the Pakistani troops had targeted the Army patrol at Brat Galla in Keri sector at around 12:15 hours.

Lance Naik Gurmail Singh (34) belonged to Amritsar district in Punjab and is survived by wife Kuljit Kaur and a daughter.

Sepoy Pargat Singh (30) belonged to Karnal district in Haryana and is survived by wife Ramanpreet Kaur and a son.

(With PTI inputs)