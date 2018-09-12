हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Maharashtra murder-suicide case

Man commits suicide after killing estranged wife in Maharashtra

On Tuesday, the couple was supposed to attend a hearing in a family court, the police official said.

Man commits suicide after killing estranged wife in Maharashtra
Representational Image:Pixabay

Nagpur: A 47-year-old man allegedly committed suicide after shooting his estranged wife died on Tuesday, police said.

The incident took place around 11 pm in Dattaraynagar locality in the city.

"The couple, Ravindra Nagpure and his wife Meena (40), had certain domestic issues between them and both of them were living separately. They had two children," an official of Sakkardara police station said.

The woman and their one child were living at her parents' house in the city, the official said.

On Tuesday, the couple was supposed to attend a hearing in a family court.

"The man did not attend the hearing. However, around 11 pm, he went to his father-in-law's house in Dattaraynagar and shot his wife with a country-made pistol. Thereafter, he also shot himself with the same weapon," the police official said.

Both of them were rushed to the Government Medical College and Hospital, where they succumbed to their injuries.

A case was registered in this connection, police said. 

Tags:
Maharashtra murder-suicide case

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close