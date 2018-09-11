Man held for bid to kill wife in Maharashtra

Jalgaon: A 27-year-old woman died after her husband allegedly tried to strangle her Tuesday in Maharashtra's Jalgaon district, police said.

An inebriated Yogesh Ashok Koli, 30, tried to strangle his wife Manisha Koli with a rope around 2.30am at their home in Hatnoor village of Bhusawal tehsil, Varangaon's assistant police inspector Sachin Sanap said.

On Tuesday morning, Yogesh Koli told his neighbors that his wife had committed suicide, however, the deceased's parents alleged that the man used to harass and beat her, Sanap said.

The woman had received an eye injury in one such incident a few days back and she complained of suffering from the vision problem, the police officer said quoting the deceased's parents.

Based on their complaint, the police arrested the man and registered offences against him under IPC sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 498 (cruelty), the official said.

The body was sent to the Jalgaon civil hospital for postmortem, he added.